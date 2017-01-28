The ever-dominant Serena Williams cemented that with her 23rd career Grand Slam win at the Australian Open today (or last night, or yesterday, depending on your time zone situation).

She’s getting some additional hardware courtesy of the WWE.

The WWE created a special championship belt for Serena Williams after she won her 23rd grand slam this morning. pic.twitter.com/BT5xiAZoEt — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 28, 2017

This is cool. Her custom Nikes are cool. Her camaraderie with her sister is cool.

Serena is, yep, cool.