Serena Williams got a custom WWE title belt for her 23rd Grand Slam win

2 hours ago

The ever-dominant Serena Williams cemented that with her 23rd career Grand Slam win at the Australian Open today (or last night, or yesterday, depending on your time zone situation).

She’s getting some additional hardware courtesy of the WWE.

This is cool. Her custom Nikes are cool. Her camaraderie with her sister is cool.

Serena is, yep, cool.

