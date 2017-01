For the first time ever, felines will have their moment at America’s most prestigious dog show.

There will be a cat program at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which takes place at Madison Square Garden Feb. 11, 13 and 14.

This might be controversial. What is America coming to? What is this madness? Who let this happen? Is this fake news? Are we being misled?

No.

We mustn’t normalize this.