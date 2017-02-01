Extra Mustard

Wednesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Myla Dalbesio; Brent Musburger Calls Final Game

So Long, Brent

After 50 years in broadcasting, Brent Musburger called his final game Tuesday night as Kentucky defeated Georgia in overtime. His final sendoff was pretty spectacular. (as are these photos from his long career). Musburger, 77, has been around so long, everyone has different memories. For me, it'll always be his introduction to the Lakers-Celtics playoff games of the 1980s. I wish they'd do those types of intros in 2017.

Rob Gronkowski Really Likes the Number 69

Even in high school, Rob Gronkowski was infatuated with the number 69. So much so that he let it impact his free throw shooting percentage.

Today in Clueless Athletes on Social Media

Remember Aubrey Huff? He should probably stay off Twitter for a while.

Myla Dalbesio: Lovely Lady of the Day

Myla Dalbesio is the newest member of the SI Swimsuit rookie class and I have a good feeling you'll be hearing a lot about her in the next few years. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Hooters Gets a Spin-Off

Hooters announced plans to launch a fast-casual concept called Hoots, which will serve a greatest hits version of the Hooters menu. And no, there won't be half-naked girls serving you food. It’ll be counter service and feature both male and female workers wearing normal, boring outfits.

Want To Be Rob Lowe's Personal Assistant?

Seems like a dream job. Just be sure you can lift at least 25 pounds.

25 Most Influential Super Bowl Ads of All Time

Good to see Wendy's "Where's the Beef" get the recognition it deserves.

Synchronized Cats

I Know This Routine

Odds & Ends

A reporter accidentally stole the Falcons game plan ... Cats will now be part of the Westminster Dog Show ... Dion Waiters recycled an old Kobe Bryant quote to justify his shooting ... Dwyane Wade has LeBron James's back ... Friday Night Lights is the perfect binge show to prep you for Sunday's Super Bowl ... There's now a fake tanner just for men ... Everyone is falling for this gmail scam. You've been warned.

College Coaches Pay Tribute to Brent Musburger

Lane Kiffin is Excited For National Signing Day

So is Andy Staples

Kitten Bowl IV Preview

Watch the trailer of Monty, a scaredy-cat by nature, achieve the im-paw-sible dream of playing in the Kitten Bowl. Featuring Boomer Esiason, Mary Carillo and John Sterling. Kitten Bowl IV airs Sun, Feb. 5 at 12 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

1:22 | Extra Mustard
Watch: Kitten’s quest to make it to Kitten Bowl trailer

