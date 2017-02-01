Falcons-Patriots might be the most entertaining Super Bowl of all time

Falcons-Patriots might be the most entertaining Super Bowl of all time

The New England Patriots have trademarked "19–0" and “Perfect Season” through their parent company, The Kraft Group, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The trademark comes nine years after the New York Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, which ended New England's hopes of going 19–0.

The phrases were printed on t-shirts and other apparel to commemorate a historic season that never happened. The apparel was shipped to other countries.

• Watch every released Super Bowl LI commercial before the game

The 1972 Miami Dolphins pulled off the perfect season and tried to trademark "17-0" and "Perfectville" but did not follow through years later.

The Patriots will go for their fifth Super Bowl title under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.