Extra Mustard

Patriots trademark '19-0' and 'Perfect Season' despite Super Bowl XLII loss

Down
enlarge
Falcons-Patriots might be the most entertaining Super Bowl of all time
0:52 | NFL
Falcons-Patriots might be the most entertaining Super Bowl of all time
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

The New England Patriots have trademarked "19–0" and “Perfect Season” through their parent company, The Kraft Group, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The trademark comes nine years after the New York Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, which ended New England's hopes of going 19–0.

The phrases were printed on t-shirts and other apparel to commemorate a historic season that never happened. The apparel was shipped to other countries.

Watch every released Super Bowl LI commercial before the game

The 1972 Miami Dolphins pulled off the perfect season and tried to trademark "17-0" and "Perfectville" but did not follow through years later.

The Patriots will go for their fifth Super Bowl title under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters