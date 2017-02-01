Extra Mustard

Watch every released Super Bowl LI commercial before the game

Wednesday February 1st, 2017

For many, the Super Bowl's commercials are just as important as the game itself. The Super Bowl is a golden opportunity for marketers to reach more than 100 million Americans (112 million tuned in last year). That exposure doesn't come cheap—a 30-second advertisement for this year's game is reportedly going for more than $5 million

When the Falcons face the Patriots at NRG Stadium on Sunday, millions will watch. But some will watch more for the commercials than the actual football. And some companies are releasing their commercials in the days leading up to the game. 

Watch every commercial that has been released below.

Bud Light: "Between Friends"

Budweiser: "Born The Hard Way

Buick

Buffalo Wild Wings: "MARIONETTE ft. Brett Favre"

Ford: "Go Further"

Intel: "Brady Every Day"

Things really worked out well for Intel, with Brady reaching the Super Bowl and all. 

KFC: "Colonel vs. Colonel"

Lexus: "Man and Machine"

Mercedes: "Easy Driver"

This spot was directed by the Academy Award-winning Coen Brothers. 

Mr. Clean: Cleaner of Your Dreams

Skittles: "Romance"

Squarespace: "John Malkovich"

Tide: Gronk's Cleaners Discount

Wix.com

Yellowtail

The Falcons will face the Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday. 

