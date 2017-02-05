Extra Mustard

Watch: Audi Super Bowl ad pushes for gender equality

Extra Mustard
Sunday February 5th, 2017

Audi has released a Super Bowl ad that makes a pitch for gender equality

The commercial opens with the narrator asking, “What do I tell my daughter?”

The narrator continues to question equality by questioning whether “she will automatically be valued less than every man she'll ever meet?” and offers up several other examples.

Watch the ad below:

The ad was directed by Aoife McArdle, which is notable because less than 10% of commercial directors are women. The commercial will air during the third quarter of the game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters