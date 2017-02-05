Audi has released a Super Bowl ad that makes a pitch for gender equality

The commercial opens with the narrator asking, “What do I tell my daughter?”

The narrator continues to question equality by questioning whether “she will automatically be valued less than every man she'll ever meet?” and offers up several other examples.

Watch the ad below:

The ad was directed by Aoife McArdle, which is notable because less than 10% of commercial directors are women. The commercial will air during the third quarter of the game.