People are mad this Coke ad features 'America The Beautiful' in different languages

3 hours ago

People have feelings about this Coke commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, which featured people singing "America The Beautiful." in many different languages.

The spot, which also aired during the 2014 Super Bowl and made people mad the first time, sparked some more feelings from Americans, as displayed on Twitter.

Here’s the ad:

And some reactions:

Other people were happy about this.

America, everyone.

