People have feelings about this Coke commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, which featured people singing "America The Beautiful." in many different languages.

The spot, which also aired during the 2014 Super Bowl and made people mad the first time, sparked some more feelings from Americans, as displayed on Twitter.

Here’s the ad:

And some reactions:

@CocaCola We are an English speaking nation. This should only be sang in English. Ill never buy your products again. — Overpowered Man (@OPman85) February 5, 2017

@OPman85 @CocaCola disgraceful in any language but English — Derek Gates (@TheDGates) February 5, 2017

@CocaCola horrible commerical we speak ENGLISH — brian miller (@bntfor21) February 5, 2017

@CocaCola We speak English in America. Politically correct nonsense from you. In the don't buy hate commercial column. — Steve Bryson (@srbryson) February 5, 2017

Other people were happy about this.

.@CocaCola for billions of people around the globe, Coca Cola *IS* America. Your #SuperBowl ad demonstrates WHY. Refreshing. Bravo/a. — Molly Cantrell-Kraig (@mckra1g) February 5, 2017

@CocaCola These people can't even handle a commercial, yet they call Liberals special snowflakes. 😂😂😂 — hotpinknachos (@hotpinknachos) February 5, 2017

@PameJew @bntfor21 @CocaCola we speak many different languages and have no official language. Some people are small, but America isn't. — meas (@mrysmsll) February 5, 2017

@OPman85 We aren't an English speaking nation. We have no national language. Don't let idiots tell you otherwise. You're smarter than that. — guch20 (@guch20) February 5, 2017

America, everyone.