Extra Mustard

Watch: Gisele Bundchen goes crazy as Patriots complete comeback

Extra Mustard
34 minutes ago

The Patriots won their fifth title behind Tom Brady and the largest comeback of all time, as you might have heard.

In the process Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, predictably lost it.

Before I realized she was taking a video, I thought she just didn’t know how to take a selfie. I was wrong. 

I wish I was this excited about, you know, anything right now.

