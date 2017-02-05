Watch: Gisele Bundchen goes crazy as Patriots complete comeback
The Patriots won their fifth title behind Tom Brady and the largest comeback of all time, as you might have heard.
In the process Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, predictably lost it.
Gisele cannot even deal right now! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/n6QzEX8Suw— People Magazine (@people) February 6, 2017
Before I realized she was taking a video, I thought she just didn’t know how to take a selfie. I was wrong.
I wish I was this excited about, you know, anything right now.