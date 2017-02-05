Extra Mustard

Jacoby Brissett wore a shirt with himself and Tom Brady on it to the Super Bowl

2 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett rolled up to the Super Bowl in style on Sunday.

This appears to be a custom shirt with Brissett and Tom Brady on it from when the team celebrated the AFC title, which is to say, this is great and timely and creative.

Remember when Jacoby Brissett was the Patriots’ quarterback? Remember Jimmy Garoppolo? Remember Deflategate?

This title is for you, Jacoby. (If the Pats win).

