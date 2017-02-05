Jacoby Brissett rolled up to the Super Bowl in style on Sunday.

This appears to be a custom shirt with Brissett and Tom Brady on it from when the team celebrated the AFC title, which is to say, this is great and timely and creative.

jacoby brissett rolled to work today in a shirt with a pic of him, brady, and garoppolo on it. nice https://t.co/99DRKHcfD2 pic.twitter.com/3SVgDBHkcJ — Rachel G. Bowers (@RachelGBowers) February 5, 2017

Remember when Jacoby Brissett was the Patriots’ quarterback? Remember Jimmy Garoppolo? Remember Deflategate?

This title is for you, Jacoby. (If the Pats win).