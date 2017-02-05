The annual “Puppy Bowl” returns on Animal Planet for Puppy Bowl XIII on Sunday.

This year's game features 78 puppies on the roster coming from 34 shelters nationwide. The group also includes three puppies with special needs.

Get to know the puppies in our photo gallery of Sunday's stars.

See how to watch the festivities below.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 5

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Event: The Puppy Bowl XIII

TV Channel: Animal Planet

Live Stream: Animal Planet GO