How to watch Puppy Bowl 2017 online: Live stream, TV channel, game time

Sunday February 5th, 2017

The annual “Puppy Bowl” returns on Animal Planet for Puppy Bowl XIII on Sunday. 

This year's game features 78 puppies on the roster coming from 34 shelters nationwide. The group also includes three puppies with special needs.

Get to know the puppies in our photo gallery of Sunday's stars.

See how to watch the festivities below. 

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 5
Start Time: 3 p.m. ET
Event: The Puppy Bowl XIII
TV Channel: Animal Planet
Live Stream: Animal Planet GO

