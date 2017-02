Spuds MacKenzie, Budweiser’s canine beer-pushing mascot of old, is back from the dead for Super Bowl LI.

‘Ghost Spuds’, Bud’s 90-second TV spot revives Spuds in ghost form, as he comes to help one lonely man prepare for the party and discover some things about himself.

It’s pretty funny.

Fun fact: Carl Weathers (better known as the man who played Apollo Creed) lends Spuds his voice.