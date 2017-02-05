Extra Mustard

People actually think the Illuminati is behind this avocado commercial

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

There’s only one explanation for how avocados can be so delicious: Illuminati. 

One of the first ads to air during the Super Bowl was for avocados from Mexico. The spot featured a spoof on the idea that a secret society of mysterious people controls everything in the world, including, apparently, avocados. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Not shockingly, people actually believed the ad was part of a game of four-dimensional chess where the Illuminati subtly joked about making subliminal messages. Mind blown. 

Avocados are delicious. The guacamole at our office Super Bowl party is proof. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters