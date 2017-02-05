There’s only one explanation for how avocados can be so delicious: Illuminati.

One of the first ads to air during the Super Bowl was for avocados from Mexico. The spot featured a spoof on the idea that a secret society of mysterious people controls everything in the world, including, apparently, avocados.

Not shockingly, people actually believed the ad was part of a game of four-dimensional chess where the Illuminati subtly joked about making subliminal messages. Mind blown.

Now I see the Illuminati in bed with Big Avocado.#SuperBowlSunday — Ira Winfield (@MeatPlow_handle) February 5, 2017

When the illuminati makes a commercial about how the illuminati makes subliminal messages 😳 — Monise (@MuvaNisie) February 5, 2017

Avocados are delicious. The guacamole at our office Super Bowl party is proof.