People actually think the Illuminati is behind this avocado commercial
There’s only one explanation for how avocados can be so delicious: Illuminati.
One of the first ads to air during the Super Bowl was for avocados from Mexico. The spot featured a spoof on the idea that a secret society of mysterious people controls everything in the world, including, apparently, avocados.
Not shockingly, people actually believed the ad was part of a game of four-dimensional chess where the Illuminati subtly joked about making subliminal messages. Mind blown.
Now I see the Illuminati in bed with Big Avocado.#SuperBowlSunday— Ira Winfield (@MeatPlow_handle) February 5, 2017
When the illuminati makes a commercial about how the illuminati makes subliminal messages 😳— Monise (@MuvaNisie) February 5, 2017
Avocados are delicious. The guacamole at our office Super Bowl party is proof.