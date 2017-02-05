In a shocking development, Extra Mustard has learned that the drink prices at the Super Bowl are outrageously high.

Not only did you probably pay thousands of dollars for a seat at the big game (the average ticket price stood at $3,009 as of Jan. 31), but you are definitely going to have to shell out some dough if you don't plan on starving during your outing.

Reporters at the game, including SI’s Chris Burke and ESPN’s Sarah Barshop sent out photos of rather ludicrously priced lemonades, both alcoholic and non alcoholic.

$30 for a double shot???

Annual reminder to get drunk before you enter the stadium. pic.twitter.com/e71spPmJbc — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) February 5, 2017

They are selling lemonade with a double shot for $30 at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/NEYGfLDpsu — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) February 5, 2017

Last year at Super Bowl 50, fans paid $13 for a domestic draft beer, $15 for a premium draft beer, $10 for a soda and $7 for a bottle of water.

So drink up, but maybe only if you're a millionaire.

