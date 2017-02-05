Extra Mustard

Super Bowl drink prices are outrageous at NRG Stadium

2 hours ago

In a shocking development, Extra Mustard has learned that the drink prices at the Super Bowl are outrageously high.

Not only did you probably pay thousands of dollars for a seat at the big game (the average ticket price stood at $3,009 as of Jan. 31), but you are definitely going to have to shell out some dough if you don't plan on starving during your outing.

Reporters at the game, including SI’s Chris Burke and ESPN’s Sarah Barshop sent out photos of rather ludicrously priced lemonades, both alcoholic and non alcoholic.

$30 for a double shot???

Last year at Super Bowl 50, fans paid $13 for a domestic draft beer, $15 for a premium draft beer, $10 for a soda and $7 for a bottle of water.

So drink up, but maybe only if you're a millionaire.

– Erin Flynn

