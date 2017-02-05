Despite a recent health scare, former president George H. W. Bush was able to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl and participate in the opening coin toss. Since Houston is the president’s hometown, it should come as no surprise that Bush was welcomed warmly as he entered the field in a wheelchair.

Bush was joined by his wife, Barbara, and tossed the coin so vigorously that the backspin carried it sideways.

President George H. W. Bush tosses the coin for #SB51!@atlantafalcons win the toss and defer! https://t.co/aFtVZmFEpX — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017

He met with Vice President Mike Pence after the coin toss.

It's a great honor to visit with Former President @GeorgeHWBush & Barbara Bush. Their service to our nation 🇺🇸 is an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/apjzKIwTnr — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 6, 2017

Both teams arrived in Houston via the airport that bears Bush’s name.