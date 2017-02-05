Extra Mustard

Video: Former president George H. W. Bush gets massive ovation at Super Bowl

3 hours ago

Despite a recent health scare, former president George H. W. Bush was able to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl and participate in the opening coin toss. Since Houston is the president’s hometown, it should come as no surprise that Bush was welcomed warmly as he entered the field in a wheelchair. 

Bush was joined by his wife, Barbara, and tossed the coin so vigorously that the backspin carried it sideways. 

He met with Vice President Mike Pence after the coin toss.

Both teams arrived in Houston via the airport that bears Bush’s name. 

