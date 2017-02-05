You can park for 200 bucks at the Super Bowl
People hate walking long distances from their car to the stadium for a game and for $200 at Super Bowl LI, you don't have to make a long trek.
If you want to park your car across the street from NRG Stadium, you have to pay quite the price.
How bad do you want it? Parking across street from NRG Stadium! #SBLI #khou11 #SuperBowl2017 pic.twitter.com/lKIamj8X0H— Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) February 5, 2017
Walking is healthy. Save yourself the financial pain and get a little exercise in by parking for less.