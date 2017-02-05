Tom Brady has been preparing for a pretty important game, but he still found time to show his momma some love.

In advance of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Brady posted a photo on Instagram with his mother, Galynn.

Galynn has reportedly not been well, and her health has been a source of concern for Brady and his family for the past 18 months. Last week, Brady revealed that his mother had not been in attendance for any of his games this year, which is unusual for her usual level of support. But despite her reported illness, Galynn will be in the stands for Super Bowl LI.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Brady and the Patriots take on the Falcons at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday as he goes for an all-time record of five Super Bowl quarterback wins. Having his mom there to see it would no doubt make the moment extra special.