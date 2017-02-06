The worst part about your team losing a heartbreaking game is getting up in the morning and remembering it actually happened. That feeling was apparently too much to bear for a few students at an Atlanta-area school.

The Greater Atlanta Christian school shared a photo of the excuses their students gave for being late on Monday morning. While most kids’ excuse for being late was just “late,” a couple blamed their tardiness on the Falcons.

“Falcons depression” is keeping it very real, but “failed to rise up” gets bonus points for creativity.