Just when you thought the Falcons’ devastating Super Bowl loss couldn’t be any more heartbreaking, footage surfaces of Dikembe Mutombo solemnly wagging his finger.

The day had started so optimistically for Mutombo, posing with a big grin outside the stadium alongside his wife.

We are in our way to take the Trophy home to Atlanta. Rise Up Atlanta! A photo posted by Dikembe Mutombo (@dofficialmutombo) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

If it wasn’t bad enough for Mutombo to endure that loss, then he had to get badgered by one of those annoying TMZ cameramen on his way home. It also makes me realize that he must have two dozen people ask him to do the finger wag every day.