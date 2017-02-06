Extra Mustard

The Patriots lost, according to the early edition of the Boston Globe

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

If any New England snowbirds living in Florida thought the Patriots’ dramatic Super Bowl win was all a dream, their morning paper wouldn’t have convinced them otherwise.

Boston Globe readers in Florida received an early edition of the paper that gives a peek into an alternate universe where the Falcons continued rolling over the Pats. 

• Get SI's New England Patriots Super Bowl LI championship package

Here’s what the Globe’s actual front page looked like, after the Patriots came storming back and the layout editor angrily threw his draft into the garbage can. 

Fortunately, papers around New England had a little more time to finalize their front pages and produced some beautiful results

