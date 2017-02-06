If any New England snowbirds living in Florida thought the Patriots’ dramatic Super Bowl win was all a dream, their morning paper wouldn’t have convinced them otherwise.

Boston Globe readers in Florida received an early edition of the paper that gives a peek into an alternate universe where the Falcons continued rolling over the Pats.

Family friends in Naples, FL had this delivered to their house this morning. The perils of early edition newspapers. pic.twitter.com/iSbchhrqSx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2017

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Update from South Florida: Dewey defeats Truman, sort of. pic.twitter.com/t9PysnrCC0 — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 6, 2017

@Dan_Gartland On newstands. Rest of the paper is timely, just so happens day's biggest story wasn't done before first edition haha. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 6, 2017

• Get SI's New England Patriots Super Bowl LI championship package

Here’s what the Globe’s actual front page looked like, after the Patriots came storming back and the layout editor angrily threw his draft into the garbage can.

A look at Monday's front page #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ePpPk8koPy — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 6, 2017

Fortunately, papers around New England had a little more time to finalize their front pages and produced some beautiful results.