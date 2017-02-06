Extra Mustard

See all the New England newspaper front pages celebrating the Patriots’ win

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

New England newspapers have been here before. It’s not the first time layout editors have had to design a front page commemorating a Patriots Super Bowl win. 

After Sunday’s dramatic win over the Falcons, Boston-area papers mostly went with the same approach for their Monday morning front pages—a triumphant photo of Tom Brady and a pithy headline. 

The championship was the fifth for Brady and Belichick. The quarterback tied former 49ers and Cowboys lineback Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins by a single player. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters