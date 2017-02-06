See all the New England newspaper front pages celebrating the Patriots’ win
New England newspapers have been here before. It’s not the first time layout editors have had to design a front page commemorating a Patriots Super Bowl win.
After Sunday’s dramatic win over the Falcons, Boston-area papers mostly went with the same approach for their Monday morning front pages—a triumphant photo of Tom Brady and a pithy headline.
A look at Monday's front page #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ePpPk8koPy— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 6, 2017
Today's Boston Herald Wrap pic.twitter.com/eCBcenfX8o— Boston Herald (@bostonherald) February 6, 2017
Monday's front page from the Telegram & Gazette. @telegramdotcom @tgsports #patriots #Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/DaB2VAz0Mq— Dave Nordman (@DaveNordman) February 6, 2017
Monday's sports front from the Telegram & Gazette. @telegramdotcom @tgsports #patriots #Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/4BPd2085Ju— Dave Nordman (@DaveNordman) February 6, 2017
Sneak peek at tomorrow's @projo Page 1 pic.twitter.com/YoW2FEHApu— Michael McDermott (@mikemcdermott76) February 6, 2017
The championship was the fifth for Brady and Belichick. The quarterback tied former 49ers and Cowboys lineback Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins by a single player.