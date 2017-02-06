New England newspapers have been here before. It’s not the first time layout editors have had to design a front page commemorating a Patriots Super Bowl win.

After Sunday’s dramatic win over the Falcons, Boston-area papers mostly went with the same approach for their Monday morning front pages—a triumphant photo of Tom Brady and a pithy headline.

A look at Monday's front page #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ePpPk8koPy — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 6, 2017

Today's Boston Herald Wrap pic.twitter.com/eCBcenfX8o — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) February 6, 2017

The championship was the fifth for Brady and Belichick. The quarterback tied former 49ers and Cowboys lineback Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins by a single player.