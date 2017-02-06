Vote on our Patriots cover this week!

We've narrowed down this week’s Sports Illustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know!

He does it again. Should Tom Brady be on the cover of this week's issue?

We've narrowed down this week’s @SportsIllustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know! A photo posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:22am PST

Victory! Like this snap if you think it should grace this week's cover.

We've narrowed down this week’s @SportsIllustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know! A photo posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:22am PST

The catch! Should Julian Edelman's historic catch be our cover this week?

We've narrowed down this week’s @SportsIllustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know! A photo posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:22am PST

James White was a breakout star at Super Bowl 51. Should he be on the cover?

We've narrowed down this week’s @SportsIllustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know! A photo posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:22am PST

Tom Brady won his record 4th Super Bowl MVP. Should this snap be the cover?