Extra Mustard

Vote on our Patriots cover this week!

Extra Mustard
26 minutes ago

We've narrowed down this week’s Sports Illustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know!

He does it again. Should Tom Brady be on the cover of this week's issue?

We've narrowed down this week’s @SportsIllustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know!

A photo posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Victory! Like this snap if you think it should grace this week's cover.

We've narrowed down this week’s @SportsIllustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know!

A photo posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

The catch! Should Julian Edelman's historic catch be our cover this week?

We've narrowed down this week’s @SportsIllustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know!

A photo posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

James White was a breakout star at Super Bowl 51. Should he be on the cover?

We've narrowed down this week’s @SportsIllustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know!

A photo posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Tom Brady won his record 4th Super Bowl MVP. Should this snap be the cover?

We've narrowed down this week’s @SportsIllustrated cover to five finalists. Which cover would you pick? Like to let us know!

A photo posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters