Extra Mustard

This hilarious kid documented her dad's emotional Super Bowl journey

Cady Lang
Cady Lang
2 hours ago

This story originally appeared on TIME.com

A precocious young girl is wasting no time in cutting her teeth as a sportswriter, starting with some by-the-minute reporting in her own home for the 2017 Super Bowl.

An image shared on Imgur shows the detailed notes that this dedicated young writer took, meticulously documenting the roller coaster of emotions that her father, a Patriots fan, experienced during the course of Super Bowl LI and the Patriots' triumphant comeback.

With notes that read: "Dad screams," "Dad is the happiest person," and "Dad cries," it's clear that this is the kind of sports news reporting that we not only need, but that we deserve. Of course, this could all be a dupe — but isn't it more fun to hope that this is one of the future voices of sports journalism?

See her full rundown below.

View post on imgur.com

 
 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters