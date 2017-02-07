These are the world's most valuable sports franchises

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

This piece originally appeared on TIME.com/money

Sports fans determine the worth of a franchise—big fans equal big bucks.

So who has the biggest fans of all? In 2016, the Dallas Cowboys were ranked as the most valuable sports team in the world, at an estimated worth of $4 billion.

2:00 | More Sports These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Soccer, the most beloved sport around the world, brings in billions as well. Famed team Real Madrid is worth $3.6 billion, and its arch rival FC Barcelona is worth $3.5 billion.

Bringing in the dollars doesn't necessarily mean winning. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995. And the New York Knicks, worth $2.5 billion, haven’t won a championship in years, but they’re one of the most valuable basketball teams. See who else made the list in the video above.