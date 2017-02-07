Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not only in the argument for the distinction of greatest quarterback of all-time after his Super Bowl LI performance, but he could certainly have a second career as a self-deprecating comedian if he wanted to as well.

Hours before the Patriots' victory parade through the streets of Boston on Tuesday, Brady posted two pictures on Instagram, both of his "attempt" to tackle cornerback Robert Alford on his interception return.

"I got this." A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:27am PST

😐 A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:33am PST

Of course, Brady fell flat on his face as he and the rest of the world watched Alford race 82 yards on the interception return in the second quarter to make the score 21–3.

Brady got the last laugh and his fifth ring as the Falcons imploded and the Patriots came back to win the game 34–28 in overtime.