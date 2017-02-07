Extra Mustard

Tom Brady posts self-deprecating Instagrams of attempted Super Bowl tackle

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not only in the argument for the distinction of greatest quarterback of all-time after his Super Bowl LI performance, but he could certainly have a second career as a self-deprecating comedian if he wanted to as well.

Hours before the Patriots' victory parade through the streets of Boston on Tuesday, Brady posted two pictures on Instagram, both of his "attempt" to tackle cornerback Robert Alford on his interception return.

"I got this."

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

😐

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Of course, Brady fell flat on his face as he and the rest of the world watched Alford race 82 yards on the interception return in the second quarter to make the score 21–3.

Brady got the last laugh and his fifth ring as the Falcons imploded and the Patriots came back to win the game 34–28 in overtime.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters