The Patriots have a lot of hardware coming their way after winning Super Bowl LI.

Not only were they awarded the Lombardi Trophy for their comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, not to mention a fifth glittery ring is on its way to Tom Brady's collection, New England was also presented with a World Heavyweight Championship belt from WWE.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski showed off the belt on Instagram before the Patriots victory parade on Tuesday.

Tag team Gronk Bro's VS the Hype bro's! @mojorawleywwe @zryder85 #duckboat #champs #gronksquad #wwebelt A photo posted by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:33am PST

The belt also made its way through the streets of Boston in the parade. Hopefully Gronk didn't get any beer on it. But he probably did.