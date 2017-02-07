Extra Mustard

Rob Gronkowski shows off championship belt WWE gave the Patriots for winning Super Bowl

Extra Mustard
35 minutes ago

The Patriots have a lot of hardware coming their way after winning Super Bowl LI. 

Not only were they awarded the Lombardi Trophy for their comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, not to mention a fifth glittery ring is on its way to Tom Brady's collection, New England was also presented with a World Heavyweight Championship belt from WWE.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski showed off the belt on Instagram before the Patriots victory parade on Tuesday. 

Tag team Gronk Bro's VS the Hype bro's! @mojorawleywwe @zryder85 #duckboat #champs #gronksquad #wwebelt

A photo posted by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on

The belt also made its way through the streets of Boston in the parade. Hopefully Gronk didn't get any beer on it. But he probably did.

