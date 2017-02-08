The hidden-ball trick is one of the oldest tricks in the book, making it that much sweeter when it's executed to perfection.

That's exactly what happened on Tuesday in a lacrosse matchup between No. 7 Johns Hopkins and No. 11 Navy. With the game tied 7-7 in the third quarter, Hopkins' Joel Tinney faked a hand-off to his teammate, John Crawley. Crawley sold the fake well by picking up speed and attacking to his left, while Tinney, who still had the ball, jogged toward the right sideline.

The defender guarding Tinney seems to know where the ball is—as does the announcer, who nailed this call—but Navy's goalie had absolutely no idea. Tinney fired a rocket into the vacant net to put his team ahead. Johns Hopkins would go on to win 15-8.

Joel Tinney @5tinman21 fools everyone & scores on a hidden ball trick pic.twitter.com/sclLahKUwd — Lacrosse Film Room (@LaxFilmRoom) February 7, 2017

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

It's not the first time Johns Hopkins have pulled off the hidden-ball trick. The Blue Jays pulled off a slightly different variation of the age-old ruse in a 2015 NCAA tournament game against Virginia.

-Daniel Rapaport