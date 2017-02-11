Extra Mustard

Here’s Joel Embiid dancing shirtless onstage at a Meek Mill concert in Philly

Extra Mustard
Saturday February 11th, 2017

Ask not why, just enjoy this video of Joel Embiid dancing wildly onstage and removing his shirt to Future’s “Wicked” at Meek Mill’s show in Philly.

Meek Mill, the Philly rapper that literally only people from Philly could love, brought The Process out, stood back, let the fans eat it all up and basically just let him do his thing, which is totally not unlike what the Philadelphia 76ers’ plan has been all season.

This is how legends are made.

Maybe one day, JoJo will get that date with Rihanna. Gotta upgrade from Meek to Drake first.

