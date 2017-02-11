Extra Mustard

Weekend Hot Clicks: Lindsey Pelas; NCAA Tournament bracket preview

Andrew Doughty
Andrew Doughty
24 minutes ago

Selection Saturday

How do you piss off millions of sports fans at the same time without playing a single game? You do a midseason NCAA Tournament bracket reveal. The tourney committee unveiled the top four seeds in each region: West, South, Midwest and East. It's mid-February but everyone is still furious about the Big Ten, Florida and others.

Terrifying

At least 17 people are dead and dozens injured in a stampede at Angola football stadium.

Lawsuits

The families of the men killed in the Jose Fernandez boat crash are suing the former pitcher's estate. And Michael McCann analyzes the possibility of Charles Oakley suing James Dolan and the Knicks.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Lindsey Pelas :: @lindseypelas/Instagram
Lindsey Pelas: Lovely Lady of the Day
Your LLOD for this pre-Valentine's Day weekend is the beautiful Lindsey Pelas. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Wanna Pick a Team's Roster?

In SI's continued coverage of the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles, the first fan-run pro sports team, it's time for fans to pick the roster.

Swimsuit in Houston

For the second time in two weeks, Houston is the place to be. The city is hosting VIBES by SI Swimsuit, where the most beautiful women in the world are headed for the two-day festival.

What Doesn't Oregon Have?

President Baldwin

Pups Make Everything Better

They're Piling Up...

Odds and Ends

The NBA wants teams to be nicer on Twitter. The Hawks and Kings reacted spectacularly ...Lindsey Vonn has one of the best Instagrams in sports ... Grading every college football coaching hire ... 5 best NFL teams to never win a Super Bowl ... Barcelona erupted for four goals in eight minutes ... Mark Ingram shot a GIGANTIC boar ... The Phoenix Firebirds and 14 other NBA tea names that almost existed.

Trust the Dance Moves

Douglas KOs Tyson

Saturday is the 27th anniversary of Buster Douglas' shocking knockout of Mike Tyson.

Show Me the VHS

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

