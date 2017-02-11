Selection Saturday

How do you piss off millions of sports fans at the same time without playing a single game? You do a midseason NCAA Tournament bracket reveal. The tourney committee unveiled the top four seeds in each region: West, South, Midwest and East. It's mid-February but everyone is still furious about the Big Ten, Florida and others.

Terrifying

At least 17 people are dead and dozens injured in a stampede at Angola football stadium.

Lawsuits

The families of the men killed in the Jose Fernandez boat crash are suing the former pitcher's estate. And Michael McCann analyzes the possibility of Charles Oakley suing James Dolan and the Knicks.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Lindsey Pelas: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 44 Close expandIcon 1 44 Close

Your LLOD for this pre-Valentine's Day weekend is the beautiful Lindsey Pelas. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Wanna Pick a Team's Roster?

In SI's continued coverage of the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles, the first fan-run pro sports team, it's time for fans to pick the roster.

Swimsuit in Houston

For the second time in two weeks, Houston is the place to be. The city is hosting VIBES by SI Swimsuit, where the most beautiful women in the world are headed for the two-day festival.

What Doesn't Oregon Have?

Oregon has a virtual uniform and shoe screen that shows recruits their favorite uni combos. pic.twitter.com/zI6giliO6g — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) February 11, 2017

President Baldwin

A Dominican newspaper used a picture of Alec Baldwin as Trump for a picture of Preesident Trump (pic via @thehill) pic.twitter.com/h4xjAT4FMT — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) February 11, 2017

Pups Make Everything Better

Indiana police officer's outtakes from portrait with K-9 partner go viral https://t.co/JB48kPK2fk pic.twitter.com/v4iB7FpA8W — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 11, 2017

They're Piling Up...

Now six Patriots won't be visiting President Trump at the White House https://t.co/WfFKnIUqbg pic.twitter.com/dzIHL50D5A — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 11, 2017

Odds and Ends

The NBA wants teams to be nicer on Twitter. The Hawks and Kings reacted spectacularly ...Lindsey Vonn has one of the best Instagrams in sports ... Grading every college football coaching hire ... 5 best NFL teams to never win a Super Bowl ... Barcelona erupted for four goals in eight minutes ... Mark Ingram shot a GIGANTIC boar ... The Phoenix Firebirds and 14 other NBA tea names that almost existed.

Trust the Dance Moves

Some video of Joel Embiid dancing shirtless to Wicked at Meek Mill's concert in Philly tonight. pic.twitter.com/p8dHH91Oco — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) February 11, 2017

Douglas KOs Tyson

Saturday is the 27th anniversary of Buster Douglas' shocking knockout of Mike Tyson.

Show Me the VHS

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.