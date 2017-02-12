Extra Mustard

Watch: LeBron James, Serena Williams star in Nike 'Equality' campaign

SI Wire
2 hours ago

LeBron James and Serena Williams are among the athletes who star in Nike's new "Equality" campaign. 

The initiative, which debuted on Sunday, aims to "inspire people to take action in their communities," Nike said in a release

Other athletes in the capaign include Kevin Durant, Megan Rapinoe, Gabby Douglas, Victor Cruz and Dalilah Muhammad. Nike introduced the campaign on Sunday with a short film, featuring music from Alicia Keys and narration by actor Michael B. Jordan. 

"Nike believes in respect and equality — and that these values are worth standing up for and supporting," the release says

Nike also released a behind-the-scenes video with featured athletes. 

Several athletes posted about the campaign on social media after its release. 

Nike CEO Mark Parker recently spoke out against President Trump's executive order banning immigration and restricting travel from seven Muslim–majority countries. 

