Atlanta Zoo names hissing cockroach after Tom Brady

Tom Brady is going to die in the next two to five years. Don’t worry, Tom Brady the quarterback is fine (his diet ensures he’ll live forever) but the average Madagascar hissing cockroach only lives up to five years in captivity.

Before the Super Bowl, the zoos in Atlanta and Providence made a bet before the Super Bowl that the losing city’s zoo would have to name a baby animal after the opposing quarterback.

Because they didn’t want a big-ticket item like a lion or tiger sullied by the name of a guy they hate, the zoos decided on a tiny animal to name: the Madagascar hissing cockroach. Here he is, with all his cockroach friends.

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Roach Brady, unlike QB Brady, does like to eat strawberries, though.

[via SB Nation]