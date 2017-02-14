Atlanta Zoo names hissing cockroach after Tom Brady
Tom Brady is going to die in the next two to five years. Don’t worry, Tom Brady the quarterback is fine (his diet ensures he’ll live forever) but the average Madagascar hissing cockroach only lives up to five years in captivity.
Before the Super Bowl, the zoos in Atlanta and Providence made a bet before the Super Bowl that the losing city’s zoo would have to name a baby animal after the opposing quarterback.
Because they didn’t want a big-ticket item like a lion or tiger sullied by the name of a guy they hate, the zoos decided on a tiny animal to name: the Madagascar hissing cockroach. Here he is, with all his cockroach friends.
Well … the New England Patriots won #SuperBowlLI, so that means we lost our bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village. Before the game, our two zoos decided the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s star quarterback, and figuring the losing side would be pretty bitter about it, we came to the agreement that baby animal … would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach. So without further ado - Meet our newly-named Program Animal family!
Roach Brady, unlike QB Brady, does like to eat strawberries, though.