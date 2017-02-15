Watch: The Arizona baseball team parodied ‘Major League’ and actually did a great job
The good people of the Arizona baseball team put together a surprisingly good parody of Major League, arguably the greatest movie ever made about baseball.
I decided this parody is good because it makes me want to immediately watch Major League. That isn’t how all homage works, but this was effective.
Here it is below.
Special kudos to the Willie Mays Hayes execution.
Hope you guys have a nice season, Arizona. Baseball!