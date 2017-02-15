Extra Mustard

Blaise Matuidi googled ‘Matuidi wife’ to find a picture for Valentine's Day

Daniel Rapaport
12 minutes ago

PSG midfielder Blase Matuidi posted, er, not the most romantic picture of him and his wife for Valentine's Day. 

The 29-year-old Frenchman posted a perfectly lovely picture of himself and his wife, Isabelle, at a black tie event. There's only one problem—you can quite clearly see that the picture came as a result of a Google search for “Matuidi femme,” which translates to Matuidi wife. 

Come on, man! It's the international day of love and you couldn't take the time to scroll through your camera roll? At the very least, download the picture and then post it. You are better than this.

Matuidi eventually deleted the tweet and posted a selfie with his wife, but the damage had been done.

It's not the first time an athlete has been busted for turning to Google for romance assistance. In January of last year, Russell Wilson tweeted a picture of his now-wife Ciara accompanied by the very poetic “I kissed her & she had honey sweet lips that were lilac soft w/ a loving & affectionate personality.” That prose was also the result of a Google search. 

Come to think of it, Matuidi actually does have a pretty solid excuse for the blunder: he was too tired from playing a full 90 minutes in PSG's 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona in the Champions League. 

