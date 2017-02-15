President Trump will not fill out a bracket for March Madness this year, the Washington Post reports.

ESPN reached out to the White House about continuing the tradition Barack Obama started in office, and they passed. “We expressed our interest to the White House in continuing the presidential bracket. They have respectfully declined,” ESPN told the Post in a statement. In a separate statement, the White House expressed interest in other opportunities in the future.

Obama filled out a bracket every year and enjoyed some success. The 44th president is a known lover of basketball, a passion that Trump does not appear to share.

Sad!