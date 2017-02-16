Extra Mustard

Watch: Steph Curry danced with the dancing Warriors lady

Worlds collided on Thursday night as NBA players showed up in New Orleans to shoot their TNT promos for Sunday’s All-Star game.

By worlds collided, we mean that Steph Curry met the dancing Warriors lady (who is somehow rather well-known) and they danced. A glorious dance it was.

This woman is also known as Warriors Dance Cam Mom? Apparently.

The Warriors blew a 3–1 lead in the NBA Finals.

