Watch: Steph Curry danced with the dancing Warriors lady
Worlds collided on Thursday night as NBA players showed up in New Orleans to shoot their TNT promos for Sunday’s All-Star game.
By worlds collided, we mean that Steph Curry met the dancing Warriors lady (who is somehow rather well-known) and they danced. A glorious dance it was.
This. Just. Happened. 😂— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2017
(💙@warriors @dancecammom💛) pic.twitter.com/f6YArdvMW1
This woman is also known as Warriors Dance Cam Mom? Apparently.
💃 💯 pic.twitter.com/1xlPyt9fyf— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) December 21, 2016
