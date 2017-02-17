The All-Star portrait is an under-rated part of NBA All-Star Weekend. Where else will you see Shaq dressed like a Prohibition-era bootlegger or Tim Duncan in an inexplicably large sweatsuit?

Because they’re shot in a studio and we’re used to seeing these players glide balletically about the court, these photos always look somewhat unnatural. This year, the portaits were shot in a softly lit room with light pouring in through a window. Yahoo Sports likened the composition to an R&B album cover, but if you consider the brightly lit window as some very ham-handed symbolism, it looks more like Christian rock to me. Joel Embiid even did a Jesus pose.

Joel Embiid

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns

Jahlil Okafor

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Devin Booker

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

DeAndre Jordan

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Catch them performing at halftime of the game.