Kyrie Irving is a flat-Earth truther

Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat: the Earth is not flat. Most people know this, but the internet has given rise to a growing group of meme-happy people who believe Earth is flat and surrounded by walls of ice, and that NASA has been fabricating evidence to the contrary.

That’s dangerously idiotic, and you know who buys into it? Kyrie Irving!

Irving’s teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson have a podcast (Road Tripping with R.J. and Channing) and Kryie was a guest on the latest edition. When Frye brought up the question of whether aliens exist, Irving took the opportunity to ask his teammates, “Do you think the Earth is round?” Frye and Jefferson said yes, but Irving was unequivocal.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory,” Kryie said. “The Earth is flat.”

(The flat-Earth nonsense starts around the 15:20 mark here.)

Pressed to explain himself, Irving spoke of “particular groups” and a mysterious “they” who want to convince us Earth is round.

“It’s right in front of our faces,” he said. “I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.

The podcast was being recorded on a plane, which Kyrie attempted to use as evidence for his claims.

“What I’ve been taught is that the earth is round,” he continued. “But if you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move and the fact that, can you really think of us rotating around the sun and all planets aligned, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what’s going on with these planets.”

“How are you gonna put ‘planets’ in quotations?” Jefferson interjected.

“Because, everything that they send—or that they want to say they’re sending—doesn’t come back,” Irving explained. “There is no concrete information except for the information that they’re giving us. They’re particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe. The truth is right there, you just got to go searching for it.”

Go searching here.

