WWE Hall of Famer George ‘The Animal’ Steele dies at 79

Pro wrestling legend George “The Animal” Steele has died at age 79, WWE announced Friday.

Steele, born William James Myers, joined WWE (then known as WWF) in 1967 and initially worked as a heel, though he turned face in 1985.

Steele was born in Detroit and played football briefly at Michigan State. After graduation, Steele pursued a master’s at Central Michigan University. He later became a teacher and wrestling coach at a Detroit-area high school.

Many of Steele’s fellow wrestlers paid their respects on social media.

George"the Animal"Steel,RIP my brother,only love,only grateful. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 17, 2017

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Heard about George "The Animal" Steele today. As a kid, he made my tongue turn green just like his... #GeorgeTheAnimalSteele @WWE — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) February 17, 2017

The wrestling world lost one of the best today and I lost a good friend. RIP George"the animal" Steele. My prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/2b5ITY5Q7l — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) February 17, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of old friend & fellow @WWE HOFER George "The Animal" Steele at age 79.

The @michiganstateu grad was good man.

RIP 🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 17, 2017

Steele’s wife told TMZ that her husband had kidney failure and had been in and out of hospice care since April.

Steele was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1995.