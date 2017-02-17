This Belarusian hockey writer was so sure his team wouldn’t make the playoffs, that he made one of those bets where he’d eat a newspaper if they did.

They did, so, he did.

Vyacheslav Fedorenkov covers the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for Belarusian paper Pressball. He was sure Dinamo Minsk would miss the postseason. They won nine of their last 10 games and made it in.

There was some spectacle in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, as Fedorenkov paired the paper with some soup.

He didn’t finish. But he came damn close.

Dinamo coach Craig Woodcroft, who’s a former player from Toronto, was a witness. “I will remember his deed every time I enter this room,” he said, according to BBC Sport.