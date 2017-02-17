Mark Cuban got clever with his choice of number for Friday’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, picking No. 46 in response to Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted that Cuban isn’t smart enough to run for president. Trump is president No. 45. The two have a long standing sort of beef. So, yeah, you get it.

Source says Mark Cuban to wear 46 in Celebrity Game in response to President Trump tweeting he's "not smart enough to run for president!" — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 17, 2017

Cuban, the Mavericks owner, won’t be scoring 46 points, but hey, that’s ok. Clever one.

No word on who’s wearing #47.