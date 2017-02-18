Extra Mustard

How did Charles Barkley’s copy of Michael Jordan’s 1991 SI cover end up for sale in Philly?

Down
enlarge
Take a look: Michael Jordan's 1991 "Sportsman of the Year" hologram cover
0:25 | Extra Mustard
Take a look: Michael Jordan's 1991 "Sportsman of the Year" hologram cover
Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

It looks like Charles Barkley was a Sports Illustrated subscriber way back when. 

SB Nation writer Josh Priemski was at a “random store in Old Philly that just sells old stuff to hipsters” on Saturday when he stumbled upon a copy of Michael Jordan’s 1991 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year issue, the one famous for its holographic cover.

He initially passed on the chance to buy it, but Priemski soon realized it was more than just an old tattered magazine. 

Barkley was playing for the Sixers at the time and the address on the cover is for a large house in a gated community on Philadelphia’s swanky Main Line, exactly the type of place you’d expect an NBA player to live. If that circumstantial evidence doesn’t convince you, when Barkley was arrested for gun possession in 1988, police gave his residence as Bala Cynwyd.

So yeah, the odds are pretty good that it actually belonged to Chuck. 

Of course, Josh went back to the store and dropped a cool five bucks to buy it.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters