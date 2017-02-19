Extra Mustard

Three-quarter court heave impossibly goes in after hitting top of shot clock

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Well, here’s your super-weird play of the day...even if it was negated after further review.

With time winding down in the first half of Valparaiso’s game against Detroit Mercy on Sunday, freshman guard Micah Bradford snagged a rebound, moved up the floor, and heaved a shot from around the three-point line on the other side of the floor.

The ball impossibly hit the top edge of the shot clock, bounced straight into the air, and came down in the bucket. It was remarkable.

Unfortunately Bradford wasn’t able to get the shot off before the buzzer sounded, and this shot didn't count. The very same clock that helped him make the shot eventually took it away. Poetic.

– Kenny Ducey 

