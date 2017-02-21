Extra Mustard

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko surprises child fighting cancer with amazing present

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko surprised a young fan with the birthday present of a lifetime. 

Arianna Dougan is a Blues fan who was just 3 years old when she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer. Arianna has overcome the cancer multiple times but it has returned once again, and she is currently undergoing treatment. 

She celebrated her 11th birthday on Saturday and received an incredible present from her favorite hockey team.

The Blues held a live auction last week and offered an opportunity for a fan to travel with the team on a road trip to Phoenix and Denver in late March. The winner would get to fly on the team plane and stay at the team hotel. 

Tarasenko submitted the highest bid, and did so with one special friend in mind: Arianna Dougan. Tarasenko first met Arianna a few years ago during Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and the two have stayed in touch since. 

Arianna (whose multicolor coat is just fantastic) was invited into the Blues locker room for her birthday, where she was given a customized Blues jersey and a special envelope. Inside the envelope was the invitation for her to join the team on the road trip, which she read aloud with a ear-to-ear smile. The team then sang a Russian-accented version of happy birthday to her.

This is a terrific story all-around, and buying this present for someone who truly deserves it was an awesome move by Tarasenko. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters