Extra Mustard

Twins reliever Ryan O'Rourke pukes before almost every appearance

Daniel Rapaport
39 minutes ago

Professional athletes get nervous before games; this is a well-known fact. 

Each player has a different way of dealing with nerves. Some guys diffuse tension with complex pregame rituals. Others let the nerves marinate and feed off the adrenaline rush they bring. 

Minnesota Twins reliever Ryan O'Rourke goes about things a bit differently: he pukes. O'Rourke told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the habit of flushing bodily fluids dates back to his days at Merrimack College. 

“I don’t do it in the public’s eye,” he said. “I go in the bathroom, or sometimes it’s just on the back of the mound. But, yeah, it happens.”

O'Rourke, 28, has appeared in 54 major league games. That's a ton of puke. But hey, the guy's not hurting anyone and he seems to be pretty conscientious about where he pulls the trigger. 

Bill Russell, who had a pretty solid NBA career, famously barfed before most big games he played in. 

"I’ve got a question for you: How many times did Bill Russell win a championship in his career?” O’Rourke said. “He’s the greatest winning human being to walk this Earth. Good for Bill Russell. If I can follow in his footsteps …"

I'm sensing an upcoming endorsement deal with Pepto Bismol. 

 

