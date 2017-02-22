Extra Mustard

Tom Brady has a suspect board for his missing Super Bowl jersey

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Tom Brady is taking the case of his missing Super Bowl jersey into his own hands. 

The Patriots quarterback Instagrammed a suspect board including a diverse group of potential culprits, including Jaws, Lady Gaga and Julian Edelman.

The caption reads: "Hey @edelman11 'Ya suspect, yeah you! I don't know what your reputation is in this town, but after that s@?# you pulled, you can bet l'll be looking into you!'"

Brady's #12 jersey disappeared from the locker room at NRG Stadium shortly after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI. Despite a pretty widespread effort to locate the jersey, the case remains unsolved. Houston police valued the stolen jersey at $500,000, according to a police report obtained by TMZ

Brady is not particularly funny in interviews, but he's quite the self-deprecating jokester on Instagram.

I guess it's easy to poke fun of yourself when you've won five Super Bowls and are married to a super model. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters