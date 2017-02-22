Tom Brady is taking the case of his missing Super Bowl jersey into his own hands.

The Patriots quarterback Instagrammed a suspect board including a diverse group of potential culprits, including Jaws, Lady Gaga and Julian Edelman.

Hey @edelman11 "Ya suspect, yeah you! I don't know what your reputation is in this town, but after that s@?# you pulled, you can bet l'll be looking into you!" A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:39am PST

The caption reads: "Hey @edelman11 'Ya suspect, yeah you! I don't know what your reputation is in this town, but after that s@?# you pulled, you can bet l'll be looking into you!'"

Brady's #12 jersey disappeared from the locker room at NRG Stadium shortly after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI. Despite a pretty widespread effort to locate the jersey, the case remains unsolved. Houston police valued the stolen jersey at $500,000, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Brady is not particularly funny in interviews, but he's quite the self-deprecating jokester on Instagram.

I guess it's easy to poke fun of yourself when you've won five Super Bowls and are married to a super model.