Tom Brady believes someone stole his Super Bowl jersey

Tom Brady fears the jersey he wore during the Patriots’ Super Bowl win on Sunday may have been stolen.

“It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,” Brady said in the locker room, according to USA Today, motioning for team security and equipment managers to help find the jersey.

“This is not good,” Brady added. “It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.”

NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus also captured footage of Brady telling owner Robert Kraft that his jersey was missing.

Robert Kraft handing out victory cigars, including a special visit to TB12. pic.twitter.com/4GVyJdbrfw — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2017

Kraft also lost an important Super Bowl souvenir when Russian president Vladimir Putin swiped his Super Bowl XXXIX ring in the summer of 2005.