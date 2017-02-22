Extra Mustard

Wednesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Anne de Paula: Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey suspect board

Andy Gray
Wednesday February 22nd, 2017

Who stole Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey?

It's been a few weeks now and nobody has come forward in the case of the missing Super Bowl jersey. Tom Brady, clearly frustrated by the delay, has taken matters into his own hands and created this handy suspect board. I think Scooby and Lady Gaga have some explaining to do.

Calm down, Carmelo

I know the pressure of being a NBA star can be intense but there's no reason to tell someone to show their "onion bagel face ass." Though that insult is kind of awesome.

My new favorite pit bull

If you're a dog lover, you will want to stop what you'redoing and read the story of Ashley the pit bull. Poor Ashley was abandoned at a Staten Island crack house and covered in cigarette burns. Now she's happy, healthy and living with firefighters on the Lower East Side. 

Lovely Lady of the Day

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. (www.maui-girl.com)

Four girls are competing in this year's SI Swimsuit model search and Brazilian Anne de Paula is one of them. Give her a vote. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Busted!

Sorry, Jane Seo. It's 2017 and you can't cheat at a half-marathon and get away with it.

This poor woman had the hiccups for eight years

I am happy to announce that Danielle Kirkland has been cured of her hiccups. Finally.

New trend alert: Sushi donuts

Yes, it looks as gross as it sounds.

Not right

Really not right

Odds & Ends

Twins reliever Ryan O’Rourke pukes before almost every appearance ... The 25 greatest sports movies of all time ... J.J. Watt donated $10,000 to a family that lost their father in a car accident ... Urban Outfitters is now selling a $45 t-shirt with the old AOL logo ... Grace Slick took the money Chick-fil-A paid to use one of her songs and donated it to LGBTQ organization ... Louis CK has two new Netflix specials set to debut in 2017 ... The real reason why Starbucks uses tall, grande and venti​.

Anne de Paula dons body paint

1:00 | Swimsuit 2017
Anne de Paula Uncovered 2017

Thirty-seven years ago today...

Two guys with great mullets

NHL wedding

Send me on my way

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

