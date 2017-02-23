Extra Mustard

Watch: College runner wins race, sets personal record with one shoe

Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Liam Purdy won the Patriot League 800-meter title on Sunday and set a personal record. 

Wearing one shoe. 

Purdy's shoe fell off about halfway through the race, but that didn't phase the American University junior. He even took a moment to appreciate what he was about to accomplish.

"I couldn’t help but think this is going to be one remarkable story," Purdy told The Washington Post. “I was like, ‘Let’s make that happen.’"

The video is pretty incredible. He did, indeed, only have one shoe on. 

Purdy was apparently bleeding and limping after the race—turns out running on a track barefoot is not good for your feet—but he got the W. Just win, baby. 

- Daniel Rapaport

