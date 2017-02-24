Extra Mustard

Friday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Lindsay Davis; Meet the world's worst skier

Andy Gray
an hour ago

The world's worst skier

The 2017 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships are taking place in Lahti, Finland and the biggest story is Adrian Solano. The Venezuelan skier had never actually skied on snow before and had only trained on wheels leading up to the event. Despite falling many times and finishing dead last (156th place), Solano was undeterred. "I achieved a dream," he said after the race. "This pushes me to try more every day."

Draymond Green talks trash, nearly kicks Blake Griffin's head off

Draymond Green's attempt to kick every NBA player continued Thursday night when he nearly decapitated Blake Griffin while going for a loose ball. The Clippers were already salty at Green for his ruthless trash talk at Paul Pierce at the start of the game. Of course, the Warriors can talk trash because their team is unstoppable. They scored 50 points in the third quarter alone on their way to a 123-113 victory. As for Pierce, his postgame Twitter comeback at Green and the Warriors was weak. Maybe he should stay away from social media (and all technology) for a while.

10 worst NASCAR paint schemes of all time

The Cartoon Network one is truly horrific. I would've made it No. 1.

Lovely Lady of the Day

LIndsay Davis: Lovely Lady of the Day
Former Miss Ohio Lindsay Davis is also a heart disease survivor. She helped pass a law in Ohio called "Lindsay's Law" that requires teachers, coaches and parents to understand the signs and symptoms of an underlying heart condition, especially in student-athletes. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

They take music very seriously in Maine

The Maine basketball team may be 6-24 this season but it still has some fight left. Unfortunately, that fight was internal as a player was left with a broken jaw that needs to be wired shut for 6-8 weeks after a punch was thrown over locker room music. Did I mention the fight happened on Valentine's Day?

Michael Wilbon vs. Dan Le Batard

Who doesn't love a good ESPN v. ESPN battle?

Shaquille O'Neal v. JaVale McGee

If Wilbon-Le Batard didn't do it for you, the Shaq-JaVale feud is heating up again.

Super Bowl champ and former Miss USA

Fun with team pictures

Need something to read this weekend?

Or if that's not your thing you can pick up one of the best sports books about business you should read in 2017.

Odds & ends

Winners and losers from the NBA trade deadline ... Ranking all the NHL Stadium Series jerseys ... Baseball fans can now get the ultimate selfie thanks to 15 Seconds of Fame ... The 10 most overrated Oscar winners ever ... ​Is Hillary Clinton going to be on Dancing With the Stars? ... Oscars insiders reveal who they’re voting for and why ... Science has determined the most depressing Radiohead song ... Everything you need to know about the Matt Damon-Jimmy Kimmel feud.

Not the best time to tie your shoe

Maybe not the best time to tie your shoe... #SCNotTop10

A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on

Denied by LeBron

766 shots later...

Three songs about heroes

