The 2017 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships are taking place in Lahti, Finland and the biggest story is Adrian Solano. The Venezuelan skier had never actually skied on snow before and had only trained on wheels leading up to the event. Despite falling many times and finishing dead last (156th place), Solano was undeterred. "I achieved a dream," he said after the race. "This pushes me to try more every day."

Draymond Green's attempt to kick every NBA player continued Thursday night when he nearly decapitated Blake Griffin while going for a loose ball. The Clippers were already salty at Green for his ruthless trash talk at Paul Pierce at the start of the game. Of course, the Warriors can talk trash because their team is unstoppable. They scored 50 points in the third quarter alone on their way to a 123-113 victory. As for Pierce, his postgame Twitter comeback at Green and the Warriors was weak. Maybe he should stay away from social media (and all technology) for a while.

The Cartoon Network one is truly horrific. I would've made it No. 1.

Former Miss Ohio Lindsay Davis is also a heart disease survivor. She helped pass a law in Ohio called "Lindsay's Law" that requires teachers, coaches and parents to understand the signs and symptoms of an underlying heart condition, especially in student-athletes. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The Maine basketball team may be 6-24 this season but it still has some fight left. Unfortunately, that fight was internal as a player was left with a broken jaw that needs to be wired shut for 6-8 weeks after a punch was thrown over locker room music. Did I mention the fight happened on Valentine's Day?

Who doesn't love a good ESPN v. ESPN battle?

If Wilbon-Le Batard didn't do it for you, the Shaq-JaVale feud is heating up again.

Bikini-clad Olivia Culpo and football beau Danny Amendola enjoy a steamy Hawaii holiday https://t.co/5LZ4Thjgrw pic.twitter.com/c7fWmQApss — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 24, 2017

Inside the sex party that lets straight women be gay for a night https://t.co/0YbJU0MYxn pic.twitter.com/qJWS4vJc4C — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 24, 2017

Or if that's not your thing you can pick up one of the best sports books about business you should read in 2017.

Winners and losers from the NBA trade deadline ... Ranking all the NHL Stadium Series jerseys ... Baseball fans can now get the ultimate selfie thanks to 15 Seconds of Fame ... The 10 most overrated Oscar winners ever ... ​Is Hillary Clinton going to be on Dancing With the Stars? ... Oscars insiders reveal who they’re voting for and why ... Science has determined the most depressing Radiohead song ... Everything you need to know about the Matt Damon-Jimmy Kimmel feud.

Maybe not the best time to tie your shoe... #SCNotTop10 A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

LeBron's block on Courtney Lee with replays pic.twitter.com/Re2WyAAVGU — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 24, 2017

This 766 shots rally between Li Jie and Hitomi Sato has got to be the longest rally ever in modern #tabletennis history! #ITTFWorldTour A post shared by ITTF World (@ittfworld) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

