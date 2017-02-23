NBA

Watch: Draymond Green ruthlessly trashes old man Paul Pierce

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

"Respect your elders" is clearly not an adage Draymond Green adheres to.

In the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Clippers on Thursday night, Green was caught on the broadcast audio laying into Pierce. 

"You can't get no farewell tour, they don't love you like that," Green said. "You thought you was Kobe?"

Burnnnn.

It's worth pointing out that Pierce, who at 39 is playing in his final NBA season, has had a decent (read: excellent) career. He was a 10-time All-Star in a career spanning three decades. He won a championship in 2008 and was named Finals MVP. 

But no, he definitely hasn't earned a farewell tour.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters