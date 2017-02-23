"Respect your elders" is clearly not an adage Draymond Green adheres to.

In the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Clippers on Thursday night, Green was caught on the broadcast audio laying into Pierce.

"You can't get no farewell tour, they don't love you like that," Green said. "You thought you was Kobe?"

Burnnnn.

Draymond just straight-up trashed Paul Pierce. "You can't get no farewell tour, they don't love you like that...You thought you was Kobe?" pic.twitter.com/SC0A0vxLTo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 24, 2017

It's worth pointing out that Pierce, who at 39 is playing in his final NBA season, has had a decent (read: excellent) career. He was a 10-time All-Star in a career spanning three decades. He won a championship in 2008 and was named Finals MVP.

But no, he definitely hasn't earned a farewell tour.