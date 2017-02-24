Extra Mustard

Report: Simone Biles will appear on Dancing with the Stars

2 hours ago

Dancing with the Stars could have an Olympic gold medalist take home the title for the second straight season. 

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is set to compete on the upcoming 24th season of the long-running dance show, Entertainment Tonight reports. Biles’s Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez won the competition last season.

Biles had expressed interest in appearing on DWTS last season but said it didn’t work with her schedule. This season begins on March 20. 

Biles, 19, won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. She is also the three-time defending all-around World Champion. 

ET also reports that WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T will be another member of this season’s cast. 

